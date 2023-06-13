Senator Grassley Says FBI Document Claims Burisma Executive Has 17 Tapes of Hunter and Joe Biden

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) expressed frustration over redactions made to an FBI document made available to members of the House of Representatives detailing an alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and a foreign national, revealing that the unredacted document included an allegation that the foreign national had tapes of conversations with both Bidens.

FBI Director Christopher Wray had originally refused to turn over 1023 form subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), but eventually allowed members to view it in a secure facility on Capitol Hill known as the SCIF.

“With respect to the 1023 shown to that House Oversight Committee, from what I’ve been told by folks who’ve reviewed it, it’s filled with redactions. Now the document that Comer and I read had maybe two or three half-inch redactions, not whole sentences redacted as I’m told the document in the SCIF is. So, Director Wray placed redactions on a document that’s already unclassified,” said Grassley on Monday. “More than that, the FBI made Congress review a redacted unclassified document in a classified facility. That goes to show you the disrespect the FBI has for Congress.”

But Grassley was burying the lede, he continued:

The 1023 produced to the House committees redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. Seventeen such recordings. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in the case that he got into a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.

He went on to wonder aloud just how much effort authorities put into investigating this lead. Grassley and Comer announced last month that they had received disclosures about the 1023 form from a whistleblower, who said that it would outline an “alleged criminal scheme” between the Bidens and a foreign national.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

