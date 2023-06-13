Trump Now Fundraising Over the Possibility He’ll Die in Prison

As Donald Trump was arraigned in federal court Tuesday, the former president’s communications team began fundraising off the fact that he could actually die in prison.

Emails went out around the time Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were scheduled to appear in Miami.

Under the heading of “Trump: Make America Great Again! 2024,” the email began, “Friend, Reports state that I could receive a maximum sentence of 400 YEARS IN PRISON despite being a totally and completely innocent man.”

I honestly cannot believe I just typed those words to you. It sounds like something Stalin or Mao did to eliminate their opposition. But instead, it’s happening here in America. Communism has finally come to our shores. We are no longer living in the country of Washington and Lincoln. For the first time in American history, the federal government has used its prosecutorial powers to charge the leading opponent of the current regime. While today is certainly grim and dark, do NOT lose faith! As I said once before… “With a dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt, nevertheless, that we will Make America Great Again.”

Then came the monetary ask.

“Please make a contribution to peacefully stand with me and SAVE the greatest country in history – for 1,500% impact.”

The email may have given a hint as to the Trump legal team’s strategy against the 37 federal charges facing the former president. Claiming that the federal government “has used its prosecutorial powers” to persecute President Joe Biden’s leading political opponent seemed to be the talking point of the day.

Earlier, Trump attorney Alina Habba, who is not affiliated with this case, claimed a two-tiered system of justice in the United States.

Habba spoke outside the federal courthouse, saying Trump was being targeted for prosecution by the federal government.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges.

