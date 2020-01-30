Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade objected to attacks that Donald Trump’s defenders have launched against John Bolton ever since he came out with his accusations against the president.

Ever since Bolton made the claim that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to get the investigations he wanted, the former White House National Security adviser has been ripped apart by numerous conservatives, including several of his old allies and former Fox News colleagues. This came up for Fox & Friends on Thursday as they talked about a video Trump tweeted out and held up as proof that Bolton is contradicting himself about the president’s conduct with Ukraine.

“I don’t like the idea of people making John Bolton out to be a liar,” Kilmeade said. “He’s sat on this couch before. He’s not a liar. They have a differing of opinion. But, questioning his credibility, I don’t think there’s…”

At that point, Ainsley Earhardt interjected to ask Kilmeade if he thought The New York Times misinterpreted Bolton when they reported on the claims from his book manuscript.

“You could answer a question but not answer a question completely and you could not be a liar,” Kilmeade answered.

Watch above, via Fox News.

