comScore

Former Fox News Colleagues and MAGA Faithful Turn On ‘Rejected Neocon’ John Bolton

By Ken MeyerJan 27th, 2020, 8:57 am

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s allies and the general MAGAverse are ripping John Bolton apart for the alleged claims he is making in his upcoming book.

Bolton’s book The Room Where it Happened reportedly will reveal details that include Trump wanted to withhold congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine until they agreed to help with the investigations he sought into political foes. If proven true, this would certainly have a massive impact on the Trump’s Senate impeachment trial since Bolton’s manuscript not only directly contradicts the president’s claims about his motives, it will also reportedly elaborate on how Trump’s closest allies were involved the Ukraine pressure campaign.

The development is prompting a resurgence in Democratic calls for Bolton’s testimony, but Trump stormed against Bolton’s claims and his supporters followed suit.  Before joining the Trump administration as National Security Advisor, Bolton was a Fox News contributor and even his former colleagues appear to be quick to dismiss him, instead choosing loyalty over President Trump.

But it’s not just his former Fox Newsers running to deride Bolton. Loyal members of the MAGAverse have also quite predictably run to Trump’s aid:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: