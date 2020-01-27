Former Fox News Colleagues and MAGA Faithful Turn On ‘Rejected Neocon’ John Bolton

President Donald Trump’s allies and the general MAGAverse are ripping John Bolton apart for the alleged claims he is making in his upcoming book.

Bolton’s book The Room Where it Happened reportedly will reveal details that include Trump wanted to withhold congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine until they agreed to help with the investigations he sought into political foes. If proven true, this would certainly have a massive impact on the Trump’s Senate impeachment trial since Bolton’s manuscript not only directly contradicts the president’s claims about his motives, it will also reportedly elaborate on how Trump’s closest allies were involved the Ukraine pressure campaign.

The development is prompting a resurgence in Democratic calls for Bolton’s testimony, but Trump stormed against Bolton’s claims and his supporters followed suit. Before joining the Trump administration as National Security Advisor, Bolton was a Fox News contributor and even his former colleagues appear to be quick to dismiss him, instead choosing loyalty over President Trump.

Rejected Neocon, Failing NYTimes, Deep State’s Last Desperate Act After @POTUS Attorneys Destroy Radical Dems, Schiff and Pelosi Charges: NYTimes says Bolton Book Claims @realDonaldTrump Trump tied Ukraine Aid to Biden Probe https://t.co/NcH4HKRxb8 #MAGA #AmericaFirst — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 27, 2020

Regarding Bolton:

1) Nobody cares

2) The aid was delivered

3) The Ukrainians aren’t victims (just ask them)

4) The Democrats’ corruption in Ukraine is real

5) Nobody cares — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2020

From his announcement that he was willing to be subpoenaed in #ImpeachmentTrial #JohnBolton has been plotting when perfect timing would be for him to explode his unpublished book. #BoltonRevenge @realDonaldTrump #ExecutivePrivilege https://t.co/kLhuPjPGOY — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 27, 2020

.@LouDobbs There is no way in the world President Trump would say this to John Bolton. It’s a shame that a man will sacrifice his integrity to make a few bucks on a book. No wonder he accomplished so little as National Security Advisor. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2020

But it’s not just his former Fox Newsers running to deride Bolton. Loyal members of the MAGAverse have also quite predictably run to Trump’s aid:

The pathetic story of John Bolton: – Begs for WH job

– Pushes for endless wars (Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq)

– Trump refused

– Gets fired

– Immediately sells cry-baby book about getting fired

– Leaks book to NYT to boost sales

– Contents of book *never* happened

– Only swamp cares — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 27, 2020

Just like James Comey, John Bolton is trying to get rich off of a lie- and leak-fueled campaign to overturn the 2016 election results. I suspect it will work out as well as all of Bolton’s other wars. https://t.co/z0fe2aMMFn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 27, 2020

The supposed audience for this book is the American public. The actual audience is the Senate – which is why the book suddenly appears in the middle of Trump’s impeachment trial. It’s a highly orchestrated campaign designed to sway just 20 Republican votes. https://t.co/WnAKjxMHHB — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 27, 2020

Is there anyone who hasn’t left the White House and backstabbed everyone they worked with to release a book for profit? This city and everyone in it is horrible. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2020

I see John Bolton is the next Resistance hero that is going to end the presidency. We need to start talking about how these wackos are going to respond when President Donald Trump wins again. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 27, 2020

My guess is the “explosive leaks” from the Bolton Book are just like “explosive leaks” from the House Basement testimony. Those leaks were cherry-picked from testimony to put Trump in the worst possible light but were eventually shredded under cross-examination. Also, NYTimes. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 27, 2020

Bolton can’t even write a book without trying to start a war. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 27, 2020

Oh Jesus Bolton took his book title from a Hamilton musical song… No wonder the Times went full melted bunny eyes over it.. I’m dying. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2020

