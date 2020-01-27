Fox Business host Lou Dobbs went after John Bolton on Monday, labelling the former national security adviser and longtime Republican a “RINO” over his new book that reportedly contains unflattering revelations about President Donald Trump.

Bolton — who before joining the Trump White House was a Fox contributor for 11 years — will reportedly claim in his upcoming book that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine over investigations he wanted into Democrats, including Joe Biden and his family. That claim pierces a key tenet of Trump defense against impeachment: that military aid to Ukraine was not tied to investigations he wanted the country to announce.

Dobbs, who has previously hosted Bolton on his show, dismissed the former ambassador as a “foreign policy RINO” on Monday night and called out his ties to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“Bolton’s super PACs, by the way, we should point out, have more than $2 million in cash on hand,” Dobbs said. “His major donors are Romney supporters and, well, many of the never Trumpers.”

Dobbs also bizarrely claimed that Bolton donor Robert Mercer opposed Trump in 2016. Mercer, a former top funder of ardently pro-Trump website Breitbart, donated “$15.5 million to a variety of different organizations to help elect Trump,” according to Vanity Fair, and “put up another $1 million for the inaugural committee.”

“John Bolton himself has been reduced to a tool for the radical Dems and the deep state with his allegation,” Dobbs said.

The Fox Business anchor went on to point out the Javelin, Bolton’s publisher, has published books from Trump critics including James Comey and the Anonymous op-ed writer.

Dobbs then invited his guests, New York Post writer Michael Goodwin and Fox contributor Ed Rollins, to shank opine on the latest Bolton revelations.

Dobbs’ criticism of Bolton didn’t start on air. Sunday night, Dobbs launched a Twitter attack on the “Rejected Neocon,” linking to a story on conspiracy-mongering website Gateway Pundit.

Rejected Neocon, Failing NYTimes, Deep State’s Last Desperate Act After @POTUS Attorneys Destroy Radical Dems, Schiff and Pelosi Charges: NYTimes says Bolton Book Claims @realDonaldTrump Trump tied Ukraine Aid to Biden Probe https://t.co/NcH4HKRxb8 #MAGA #AmericaFirst — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 27, 2020

Watch above, via Fox Business.

