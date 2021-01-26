Fox News’ Dana Perino and Dr. Anthony Fauci came together on Tuesday to condemn a science and health reporter from the New York Times — criticizing him for obsessing over former President Donald Trump during a recent interview.

“This morning I listened to your interview on The Daily, which is the New York Times daily podcast. It was with their science and health reporter, and of the 28 minutes that I listened to — I think it lasted 28 and 30 seconds — 24 of those minutes were spent asking you, our infectious disease expert, about your relationship with President Trump and you are willing to answer a lot of those questions and I know those questions are irresistible for reporter to ask,” Perino said to Fauci of his interview with Donald G. McNeil Jr.

“Is there a law of diminishing returns to continue answering questions about that relationship if the crisis is as acute as you say.”

Fauci quickly agreed with Perino’s point, agreeing that the nation has to move forward following the Trump presidency and focus on the ongoing pandemic.

“I agree with you, Dana,” he said. “And really, after that interview, I said to myself, we really got to look forward and ahead and just put that behind us. I totally agree with you, so looking forward I’m really not enthusiastic at all about re-examining what happened back then rather than looking forward to what we need to do now.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]