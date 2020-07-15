Fox News Guest Claims Online Learning Is ‘Grooming Our Children for Sexual Predators’

Laura Ingraham’s show went in a strange direction on Tuesday night as the Fox New host had on a guest who claimed children are being conditioned for sexual behavior because of online learning.

As Ingraham went after teachers’ unions for pursuing political interests while resisting school reopening, she eventually welcomed former schoolteacher Rebecca Friedrichs onto the show to talk about this. Friedrichs argued that “the unions are using the closure of our schools as a smokescreen,” but instead of elaborating on whether unions are deviously seeking political leverage, she took the conversation for a turn and claimed “these unions are actually using our schools to sexualize our children and to train them and anti-American ideology.”

It went on from there:

They do this with a coalition of almost 180 organizations, including, sadly, the CDC, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter Inc. It is shocking what they were teaching our children online through virtual learning. They are teaching our children to sext, to view pornography, they are hooking them up with online sex experts. So what they are doing is grooming our children for sexual predators to use them. This is child abuse…This is one of the big reasons that unions want to keep our schools closed, because they can sneak these evil lessons past loving teachers who have no idea of keeping them virtual.

Ingraham accepted these claims without pushback.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]