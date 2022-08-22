Fox News’ Lisa Boothe Admits Dr. Oz ‘Probably Not the Best Candidate’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe admitted that Dr. Mehmet Oz is “probably not the best candidate” in Pennsylvania’s Senate race.

Oz, the Republican nominee, will face the Democratic nominee, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November. The winner will succeed retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). In numerous polls, Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been trailing Fetterman by double-digits.

However, during a discussion on Monday’s Outnumbered about the dilemma Democrats have in whether they want Biden to campaign with them, Boothe, a Republican and Trump supporter, said she is “bullish” about the GOP’s chances in November.

Boothe said that while Democrats “can tout” legislative accomplishments, voters are not oblivious.

They can try to tout these legislative accompaniments. But you can call something the Inflation Reduction Act and when people are paying twice as much for gas, can’t pay their bills, they know everything is more expensive, it doesn’t land, right? Because they’re feeling the impact of the Biden administration and his policies. And look, I am much more bullish on the environment than what a lot of these polls are showing because what you have to look for when you go to the RealClearPolitics and you look at these various polls, look at the likely voter surveys. Those are the ones that are actually capturing what November is going to look like. Those are the ones that are capturing the voters who intend to turn out, which are likely going to be Republicans and these independents who are heavily against Joe Biden who think the country is on the wrong track. And when you look at those polls, like the Trafalgar Group, Republicans are up by 5… They put out a survey today in Ohio, J.D. Vance is up. Even in Pennsylvania, which we can all agree Oz is probably not the best candidate, he’s only slightly behind, right? So I’m much more bullish on this environment when you’ve got the majority of Americans thinking we’re on the wrong track.

Watch above, via Fox News.

