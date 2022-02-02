Fox News Segment Goes Off the Rails After Guest Attacks Fox Coverage of Biden’s SCOTUS Pledge

The Faulkner Focus had a major flare-up when Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and political commentator Wendy Osefo collided over the network’s rhetoric on President Joe Biden’s future Supreme Court nominee.

Osefo joined Faulkner on Wednesday for a conversation about Biden’s performance after his first year in office. Osefo wound up taking the discussion in a different direction when she invoked Biden’s pledge to nominate an African American woman as Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor, which will be a considerable part of his presidential legacy.

“Let me be clear on this because people have stated a black woman ‘Well we need someone that’s qualified,'” Osefo said. “Being a black and a woman and being qualified, those [three] things are not mutually exclusive.”

Osefo was presumably referring to the numerous conservatives who have condemned Biden’s pledge by demeaning it as an affirmative action move. Harris objected to Osefo’s comments, saying “Nobody has said that those things do not go together. I don’t know where you’re getting that from, but look at who you are talking to.”

“So don’t be ridiculous about that,” Faulkner continued. “Don’t get it twisted. Of course, there are candidates who are black and who are women that are talented.”

The conversation fell into a ton of crosstalk where Osefo said she heard conservatives smearing Biden’s commitment for a Black female justice “on this network!” She did not point to any specific examples as the focus of her objections, however.

At one point, Faulkner asked why Biden isn’t seeking to appoint a Native American to the Supreme Court. Osefo countered that Biden was fulfilling his 2020 campaign promise, though Faulkner summed this up as “because that’s how he ran, because he needed that quadrant of voting.”

After Faulkner’s other guest, Jason Meister, claimed the brouhaha was “all the result of critical race theory,” the Fox host closed out the segment by chastising Osefo because “you took us down a road that no one was saying on this program.”

“That comes from Fox News all the time,” Osefo doubled down. Meanwhile, Faulkner concluded by asking why Biden couldn’t have looked at all possible nominees, “and then, maybe he would choose a black woman?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

