Biden Vows a ‘Rigorous’ Process to Find Breyer’s Replacement, Reaffirms He’ll Keep Promise to Appoint a Black Woman

President Joe Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer confirmed the latter’s upcoming retirement from the Supreme Court on Thursday, and the president recommitted to his promise of who he will look for to be his successor.

Biden and Breyer made the news official with a joint event at the White House, where the president began by honoring Breyer’s legacy on the bench. After that, Biden turned his attention to his duty to nominate Breyer’s successor, saying “our process is gonna be rigorous” to determine who that shall be.

While Biden said he has not decided on a nominee yet, he announced that he will fulfill his 2020 campaign promise by searching for an African American woman to take Breyer’s place.

The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity, and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue in my view. I made that commitment during my campaign for president and I will keep that commitment.

Biden went on to say he would consult with Vice President Kamala Harris, bipartisan members of the Senate, and other legal scholars to decide on the nominee. He said that his intention is to decide on a nominee by the end of February.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

