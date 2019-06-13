Fox’s Baier Confronts Julian Castro on Hatch Act: Obama ‘Gave You a Pass,’ Shouldn’t Kellyanne Conway Get One?

Kellyanne Conway was deemed, by the Office of Special Counsel on Thursday, to have committed repeated multiple violations of the Hatch Act — a law which prohibits Federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. Three years ago, 2020 presidential contender Julian Castro — then working as HUD secretary in President Barack Obama‘s administration — was found to have violated the same act.

Bret Baier of Fox News wanted to know: What is the difference?

The Special Report anchor posed the question to Castro at a Fox News town hall on Thursday night.

“Today, a federal watchdog agency recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for violating the Hatch Act,” Baier said. “Essentially campaigning while in federal office. When you were HUD secretary, the same agency accused you of the same thing. President Obama gave you a pass. Should President [Donald] Trump give Kellyanne Conway a pass?”

Castro argued that his was a benign mistake — one which he admitted — whereas Conway has been cited for repeated violations which are more serious.

“The difference between me and Kellyanne Conway,” Castro said, “and the office of special counsel pointed this out — she violated the Hatch Act, and instead of saying, ‘look, I’m going to take these efforts to make sure that doesn’t happen again,’ she said ‘to hell with it, I’m going to keep doing it.’ They said she repeatedly had done that. That’s the difference.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com