Fox News host Brian Kilmeade suggested that Joe Biden’s presidency might be brought to an early end in light of reports that his son, Hunter, is facing an investigation into his taxes.

Fox & Friends devoted a great deal of time on Thursday to a statement from the Biden transition team that Hunter is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. This prompted the show to dig up the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop controversy and the unproven allegations that the president-elect was involved in his son’s foreign business dealings.

The Hunter Biden story was a major development in the final weeks of the 2020 election, though the blowback against the Biden family diminished significantly between the story’s credibility concerns and the lack of consensus about whether any truly damaging evidence existed against the elder Biden. Even so, Kilmeade took the opportunity to herald the “unimpeachable integrity” of Tony Bobulinski before flaming the media’s “outrageous” handling of the story:

They’re not smears. There’s actual emails and interactions with government officials and meetings with perhaps maybe the future president of the United States that’s never been asked nor substantially denied. When you have have pictures of yourself naked smoking crack and it’s not the worst thing on your laptop, you’re in trouble.

This was a recurring topic on the show, for as Kilmeade kept railing against the Hunter matter later on, he floated the possibility that the probe would prematurely crush the Biden presidency and make way for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

“I just want to see the line that says ‘big guy.’ Because the big guy, according to Tony Bobulinski is Joe Biden,” Kilmeade said. “And that might be good news for Kamala Harris.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

