In a surprise statement from the Joe Biden transition team, Hunter Biden said that his taxes are being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” he said in the statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The announcement includes a statement from the transition team saying, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

After that news broke, CNN reported that they had reached out to the Biden camp this week for comment about this investigation, but instead of responding to them they put out the statement instead.

CNN’s reporting says the investigation into Hunter Biden paused before the election because of DOJ guidelines, but it’s continuing now with a focus on “whether Hunter Biden and associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

The investigation reportedly began “as early as 2018” and one source told CNN “some of those transactions involved people who the FBI believe sparked counterintelligence concerns, a common issue when dealing with Chinese business.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]