Fox News’ Howard Kurtz said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave President Donald Trump’s critics a lot to work with from his latest coronavirus comments.

The MediaBuzz host beamed into The Daily Briefing on Monday, which Dana Perino hosted from quarantine due to a recent possible Covid exposure among numerous Fox News personalities. Kurtz kicked off the segment by offering his take on Meadows telling CNN’s Jake Tapper “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

“That was a killer soundbite,” Kurtz said. “It was like an early, gift-wrapped basket of Halloween candy for the Biden campaign.”

From there, Kurtz took note of Meadows’ attempts to address his comments, plus the reports saying he tried to sit on the news that multiple advisers to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for Covid-19. Since this raises questions about why Pence is campaigning instead of quarantining in accordance to public safety guidelines, Kurtz assessed “this is not, to put it mildly, how you want to go into the final week of the campaign.”

The conversation moved toward Trump’s attacks on the media for their hyper-focused pandemic coverage, which comes as the United States just saw a record-breaking number of cases reported in one day. This, Kurtz said, presents a problem for Trump because “Joe Biden can just sit back — he’s doing far fewer events — and he can say Donald Trump can’t even protect his own White House.”

“The president is trying to strike an optimistic tone,” he said, “but it’s hard when events conspire against you as is happening with this latest surge.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

