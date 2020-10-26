Fox News leadership announced in an internal memo Monday that several staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that has sent top anchors and executives into quarantine and prompted the network to reduce its in-person workforce.

A number of top figures at Fox News are under quarantine after a passenger on the network’s private flight from the final presidential debate in Nashville back to New York tested positive. The group of passengers included Fox News Media President Jay Wallace, chief political anchor Bret Baier, anchor of The Story Martha MacCallum, and two of the hosts of The Five, Dana Perino and Juan Williams.

“We wanted to inform you about recent developments of a few positive COVID-19 cases at FOX News Media,” Wallace and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in an internal memo. “This is a reminder that any employee who has tested positive will be quarantining and following all of our mandatory guidelines before they enter any of our buildings.”

The anchors will be under quarantine until they test negative three times in a row, The Washington Post reported Monday. The outbreak at the cable news network comes just eight days before the presidential election.

Many Fox News shows and anchors have been working remotely since the network sent non-production staff home in March. The Five returned to a — distanced — studio in September, joining several other Fox News shows that have cautiously returned to Fox News HQ.

In the internal memo, Scott and Wallace touted the network’s health protocols and announced that they will be “further reducing some of the workforce in our buildings and operating virtually wherever possible throughout the week.”

Read the full memo below:

Dear colleagues, We wanted to inform you about recent developments of a few positive COVID-19 cases at FOX News Media. This is a reminder that any employee who has tested positive will be quarantining and following all of our mandatory guidelines before they enter any of our buildings. Please know that we stay in close contact with those employees who have been affected and offer our complete support. As all of you know, we have been operating under the strictest health and safety protocols throughout the pandemic with the majority of our workforce operating remotely. Those working at 1211, in our bureaus and in the field have also taken every precaution to remain safe and healthy and we have operated with rigorous testing protocols for employees who have needed to travel. Over the next week it is crucial that we continue to remain vigilant. To that end, we will be further reducing some of the workforce in our buildings and operating virtually wherever possible throughout the week. We know this election will be We no other and it will be exciting to witness it first hand, but only those employees who are critical to that night’s production will be permitted to work from 1211. We will have enhanced testing procedures in place and increased safety protocols have been instituted throughout all of our buildings since the start of the pandemic. For any questions about testing/working on site election night, please speak with your manager or your unit’s HR business leader. Thank you in advance for your cooperation— Suzanne & Jay

