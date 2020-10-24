BREAKING: United States Records Staggering Single-Day Record Number of Coronavirus Cases

Friday saw the United States pass its previous record for coronavirus infections in a single day by more than 6,000 cases.

According to the coronavirus heat map from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, which keeps the official reported count of Covid cases and deaths, Friday saw the U.S. shatter the record of 77,362 cases that were reported on July 16. Friday saw 73,757 new cases reported, and there were 945 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Death stats typically lag behind reported cases.

The record spike in cases comes as President Donald Trump continues to insist that the United States has “turned the corner” on the pandemic, and to mock people who wear masks as a way to prevent infection. On the very day this record was being broken, Trump held a maskless event in the Oval Office, where he mocked Reuters reporter Jeff Mason for wearing a mask.

Trump has also accelerated the pace of his campaign rallies, where masks are optional and not used by most members of the crowd.

