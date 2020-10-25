NEW: Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence‘s chief of staff Marc Short has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, it was reported late on Saturday night. He is the latest of several members of staff from the office of the Vice President, who is also head of the Coronavirus Task Force, to test positive.

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” said Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley in a statement, confirming the diagnosis. He clarified that Pence was also tested. “Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health.”

“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the C.D.C. guidelines for essential personnel,” he added.

In their reporting, the New York Times adds that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “had sought to keep news of the outbreak from becoming public,” citing “two people briefed on the matter.”

Moreover, they add, Short is not the only person in Pence’s office who is positive for Covid. “At least three top advisers to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few days,” they write. “A Trump adviser briefed on the outbreak, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that Pence adviser Marty Obst also tested positive in the last few days. Mr. Obst’s positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday complained that the media talk too much about Covid.

“Covid, covid,” said Trump. “Covid, covid, covid. Covid.”

