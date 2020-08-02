Fox News’ Howard Kurtz spoke Sunday with Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign national press secretary, and questioned him on the wisdom of some of President Donald Trump’s recent tweets.

Kurtz first asked whether it was a “mistake” for the president of the United States to throw a tweet out there casually asking if the election should be delayed.

“Absolutely not,” Gidley said, claiming Trump was just trying to call out the Democrats for “trying to absolutely and totally change the way we conduct elections in the country three months before election day.”

He said there are plenty of issues with mail-in voting and the media just won’t cover it.

Kurtz also brought up the president’s new push for hydroxychloroquine in the past week, retweeting video of one doctor who talked it up as a “cure.” Given subsequent reporting about Dr. Stella Immanuel (and the reason why everyone was talking about aliens and “demon sperm” this past week), Kurtz asked Gidley, “Shouldn’t the president vet somebody before retweeting her comments to his 84 million Twitters?”

Gidley defended the president and just went after the media.

Earlier today a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, Admiral Brett Giroir, said he can’t recommend hydroxychloroquine as treatment.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

