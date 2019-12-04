Fox’s Napolitano, McCarthy Reject Turley’s Anti-Impeachment Argument: ‘Simply Wrong’

Fox News legal commentators Andrew Napolitano and Andy McCarthy agreed that there were flaws in Jonathan Turley’s argument against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Turley spoke before the House Judiciary Committee in favor of executive privilege, saying it would be an “abuse of power” for Congress to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal. The George Washington University law professor’s argument was that Congress needed court approval to enforce subpoenas against the president, and that failure to comply is the only situation in which Trump could be impeached for obstruction of justice.

When Napolitano reacted to Turley’s argument, he said that the House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment and doesn’t need court approval to enforce subpoenas. As Napolitano continued to further note the Trump administration’s refusal to comply with the impeachment inquiry, he argued “that is the act of obstruction,” and Turley’s argument against it is “a misreading of the obstruction statute.”

McCarthy was asked for his response next, and he agreed with Napolitano that Turley’s reasoning was “simply wrong.”

“I don’t think the framers would have thought to that the Article 1 branch needed the assistance of the Article 3 branch to impeach an officer of the Article 2 branch,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think that’s conceivable.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

