‘He Can’t Win’: Fox News Legal Analyst Andy McCarthy Predicts Trump Will ‘Get Drubbed’ in 2024

A prominent conservative voice is warning Republicans that “Trump Can’t Win” in a new article for National Review.

Andrew McCarthy, National Review contributing editor and Fox News legal analyst, has come out strongly against Donald Trump‘s chances at the presidency in 2024, writing, “I persist in the conviction that Trump doesn’t have a prayer of being elected president again.”

McCarthy’s reasoning? There’s nothing redeeming about the former president and voters have already made up their minds about him.

“The problem for Trump is he has no upside,” McCarthy wrote. “He is as known a quantity as has ever sought the presidency. In a normal race, the 46 percent of Republicans who do not favor Trump could be expected to ‘come home’ in droves in the general election if he is the nominee. That is not true of Trump.”

McCarthy wrote that to have a chance at winning in 2024, “Trump has to make up that support. But from where?” noting that Trump’s “unfavorability” with the general public “hovers around 60 percent.”

McCarthy asserted that Democrats will stand firmly behind a Biden re-election because they care “a lot more about retaining the presidency than his character — or lack thereof.”

However, McCarthy said he thinks “chances are better than even” that Biden will not be the nominee, “but whether he is or not, the Democrats — unlike the Republicans — are not going to have a quarter of their base refuse to support the nominee.”

In closing, McCarthy warned Republicans not to be “mesmerized by today’s polling, which reflects understandable voter angst against Biden.” He urged them to look ahead to “what the chessboard is going to look like a year from now.”

“I simply don’t see how Trump gets to 42 percent of the electorate,” McCarthy wrote. “The country has already made up its mind about him. From here, there’s no up, only down. If we nominate him, he’s going to get drubbed.”

Read the full National Review article here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com