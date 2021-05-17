Fox’s Will Cain Declares US ‘On the Verge of East German-Style Show Me Your Papers’ With Vaccine Mandates

Will Cain kicked off Fox News Primetime on Monday by actually telling viewers the U.S. is “on the verge of East German-style ‘show me your papers'” because of vaccine mandates.

“As I look around this great country,” Cain said, “I cannot believe that we are on the verge, against all science, of mandating vaccines for children, that we are on the verge of East German-style ‘show me your papers.'”

He said that “the pandemic is basically over” but “the fight to control you, to lord over you, that’s just begun.”

Cain mocked media “doomsday scenarios” for Texas lifting mask mandates weeks ago, including President Joe Biden’s comments knocking “Neanderthal thinking,” and said, “Clearly that wasn’t Neanderthal thinking, that was forward thinking.”

Now that mask mandates for vaccinated people have been lifted by the CDC, Cain said “the left will find their way to project their virtue, to signal their moral superiority” on vaccine mandates and “the idea of vaccine passports.”

After showing footage of one report on some states requiring businesses to verify customers’ vaccination status, Cain again said, “Show me your papers.”

He told viewers that President Joe Biden’s warning that “those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price” is “a threat to get vaccinated.”

With the vaccine rollout ongoing, the most recent CDC data shows almost 60 percent of all U.S. adults have at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine. States and businesses are working to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and many in the media — including some at Fox News — have publicly shared their own vaccinations.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]