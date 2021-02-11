Frank Luntz Predicts Even If Trump Is Acquitted, His Reputation Will Be ‘Forever’ Damaged by Capitol Insurrection

After holding a focus group to analyze the reactions of those viewing Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Republican pollster Frank Luntz predicted that although the former president will almost certainly be acquitted, his reputation will be damaged “forever.”

Appearing as a guest on Fox News anchor Bret Baier’s show, Luntz presented footage from his recent focus group, during which some participants insisted that Trump did nothing wrong with respect to the pro-Trump mob that perpetrated the Capitol insurrection.

One focus group member even managed to claim that “Osama bin Laden was innocent,” while another argued Trump should be “convicted and barred from office and separately tried and imprisoned.”

Following the footage of the voter panel, Baier asked Luntz what information he gathered from the focus group, noting the wide range in comments.

“The intensity is clearly on Donald Trump’s side. We found this every day since Election Day itself. The Trump people will be heard, they will not be silenced. They’ve got a point of view and they’re going to express it as loudly as they can,” Luntz said, adding that the trial, “is not changing public opinion.”

“The video did shock people. It did silence people,” Luntz noted, of the jaw-dropping clips presented in the Senate impeachment trial. “I was amazed at how quiet those people that you just saw yelling were not yelling after they watched the 13-minute video. They were really humbled,” he added. “The fact is, they’re not going to get the votes. It’s not going to change the outcome of this trial, but it’s going to have an impact on Donald Trump and his reputation forever.”

Watch above, via Fox New.

