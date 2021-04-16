Frustrated Chris Cuomo Says Police Reform Will Come When ‘White People’s Kids Start Getting Killed’ by Police

CNN host Chris Cuomo gave a passionate monologue to start his show Cuomo Prime Time where he criticized the slow action on police reform saying it will happen when “Your kids start getting killed, white people’s kids start getting killed.”

“Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change. Your kids start getting killed, white people’s kids start getting killed,” he said.

He began by going through the long list of recent mass shooting tragedies and then brought up the recent series of highly publicized police shootings.

“Take the time to consider if there is anything resembling an ‘us’ anymore. Does anyone see America the way you want her to be? Do any of you see a people with a purpose that resembles anything like the dream?”

At one point Cuomo affected a voice to act as a theoretical white parent, saying “What is going on with these police? Maybe we shouldn’t even have police,” then spoke to the viewer directly as he said, “That kind of mania, that kind of madness, that will be you.”

He said if Black Americans start getting guns, forming militias, and protecting themselves, “You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the ’60s.”

Cuomo’s thesis was that if we come together to solve these problems, things will be better. “Us and them, us and them. There’s never a solution that doesn’t begin with we. We, the people.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]