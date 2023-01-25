Gavin Newsom Blasts Second Amendment Supporters Arguing ‘Freedom’ After Mass Shootings In State: ‘Is This the Price?’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has plenty to say on guns, the federal government, and hardline Second Amendment supporters in the wake of multiple mass shootings in his state where 18 people were killed over the course of just three days.

Speaking to CNN about the shootings, Newsom knocked the federal government, and “especially Congress,” for failing to tackle both the immigration crisis and gun control. The governor argued many couldn’t stay at the hospital following the farm shootings in the Half Moon Bay area as they either didn’t have health insurance or needed to get back to work.

“The complete abject failure of our immigration policy was exposed yesterday and today, the complete utter abject failure of common sense on gun safety and immigration policy,” a clearly-emotional Newsom told CNN.

The governor declared “we’ve chosen this” through a lack of action and at one point dug into the arguments for “freedom” in gun ownership in the face of calls for more and more restrictions. An extended magazine was used in the recent Monterey Park shooting that is reportedly illegal by California standards.

“We can sit there and say, ‘thoughts and prayers’ or we can look in the mirror and say, ‘this is the price, I guess, of whatever, fill in the blank,” Newsom said.

He then threw out the word “freedom” partnered with air quotes.

“Freedom? This is the price? Freedom from what? To have your kid do six or seven drills to hide under the desk each and every year as opposed to two or three? Freedom from what? Having complete vulnerability anywhere in a crowd, dancing with a loved one on New Year’s Eve?” Newsom said.

The governor argued people have “chosen” to live under “these conditions.”

“Doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world,” he said.

In previous comments about guns in the wake of his state’s shootings, Newsom claimed the Second Amendment is becoming a “suicide pact.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com