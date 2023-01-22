JUST IN: 10 Dead, 10 More Wounded After Shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration Near LA; Suspect at Large

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles area ballroom dance club after a Lunar New Year celebration late Saturday.

Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department held a press conference early Sunday to confirm the number of fatalities, and he said the 10 wounded were taken to local hospitals with “critical to stable injuries.” He explained to the media that police are reviewing CCTV footage from around the Monterey Park club where the attack took place, and the suspect remains at large after fleeing the scene.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons … pouring out of the location, screaming,” Meyer said. “The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims.”

While the suspect is male, Meyer did not provide further detail on the alleged shooter or what kind of firearm he used. He also said it is currently too early to know what was the motive behind the shooting, though police are investigating whether there’s a connection between the shooting and another incident which occured at a neighboring town.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com