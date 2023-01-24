Gavin Newsom Declares Second Amendment Is ‘Becoming a Suicide Pact’ After Multiple Shootings

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is continuing to push for stricter gun control laws and his latest pitch is that the Second Amendment is becoming a “suicide pact.”

Newsom’s recent condemnation of current gun laws followed a recent shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park where 11 people were killed. The shooter ended up taking his own life.

“Everything about this is infuriating. The Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact,” Newsom told CBS.

CBS reporter Norah O’Donnell responded by telling the governor that many are responsible gun owners.

“I have no ideological opposition to someone who reasonably and responsibly, getting background checks and being trained,” Newsom said.

The Monterey Park shooter used an extended magazine that is already illegal in California. Newsom said things “fall through the cracks.”

“We’ll figure it out,” Newsom said. “It’s going to happen. You got to enforce laws. Things fall through the cracks, but it doesn’t mean you give up.”

Newsom said while meeting with victims from the Monterey Park shooting, he was pulled away to be briefed about another shooting, this one in Half Moon Bay where seven were killed.

“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay,” the governor tweeted.

At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023

Newsom acknowledged in his interview with CBS that mental health plays a major role in these incidents, but progress in the area is slow due to “decades of neglect.”

“I’m really proud of the work we’ve done in this space, but we’ve had decades of neglect in this space,” he said.

Watch above via CBS.

