Gen. Milley Says U.S. Credibility Has Been ‘Damaged’ in the Aftermath of Afghanistan Withdrawal

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley assessed that the United States’ credibility has been “damaged” by the chaos surrounding the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Milley and his fellow U.S. Defense leaders testified before the Senate Armed Service Committee on Tuesday to address the fallout from the Taliban’s takeover and America’s attempt to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan. As Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) slammed President Joe Biden over the debacle, he turned to Milley and asked if he agrees “our credibility has been gravely damaged.”

Milley’s answer:

I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world, and with adversaries, is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go. And I think that ‘damaged’ is one word that could be used. Yes.

Wicker proceeded to ask Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin what kind of message Afghanistan sends the world about the U.S.’ credibility and resolve. Interestingly, Austin offered a demonstrably more positive opinion about America’s credibility.

What the world witnessed is the United States military evacuating 124,000 people out of a contested environment in 17 days…As I engage my counterparts, I think our credibility remains solid. Clearly, Senator, there will be people who question things going forward, but I would say that…people place great trust and confidence in [the United States].

Watch above, via MSNBC.

