George Conway: ‘Impossible to Believe’ Trump Didn’t Know He Was Committing Election Fraud

George Conway claimed it “impossible to believe” that former President Donald Trump was unaware his attempts to overturn the 2020 election constituted an effort to defraud the country.

Conway joined Morning Joe on Tuesday to discuss the ruling by a federal judge that Trump and his lawyer, John Eastman, “more likely than not” committed a crime in the process of trying to overturn the election. Conway explained that David O. Carter reached this conclusion with an “overwhelming” basis of evidence, and he explained the 2 federal statutes at the core of the judge’s ruling.

They essentially prevent people from corruptly or fraudulently interfering with official proceedings of the U.S. Government and from interfering with the official lawful functions of the U.S. Government. You know, with both statutes, the evidence the judge listed here — which is now public and we’ve been discussing it for quite some time — is overwhelming. What they were trying to do is conspire to stop the counting of electoral votes pursuant to the 12th Amendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act, and they were trying to do it through lies and deceit.

Conway pivoted to assess Trump’s legal defense will be to claim he really did believe he won the election. Conway explained though that Trump will have to make this argument despite all the evidence to the contrary from within his own administration, plus his failed attempts to legally dispute the results.

“All of these things make it impossible to believe that he didn’t know that he was committing a fraud, and his defense is basically the bigger the lie the more I should get away with it,” Conway said. “The other thing was that we did this out in the open. Well, you know, you don’t destroy democracy in secret. It has to happen out in the open with big, big lies. That’s what history teaches, and that’s what we saw leading to January 6th.”

Conway went on by saying the ruling leaves Eastman “seriously exposed” since he was ordered to turn over the communications he has been trying to hold back from the Jan. 6th Committee.

