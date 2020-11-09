GOP Lt Gov of Georgia Shuts Down Claims of Voter Fraud: ‘We’ve Not Seen Any Sort of Credible Examples’

Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) shut down any claims of voter fraud in his state while on CNN Monday morning — noting that there hasn’t been “any sort of credible examples.”

CNN’s John Berman pointed out that President-Elect Joe Biden is leading in Georgia by 10,000 votes, despite the fact that no Democratic presidential nominee has won Georgia since 1992.

“Well, we’re in the midst of the election process, like every other state is right now, making sure we count every legal ballot and the counties will individually certify later this week and the state will be able to take on that final certification. We’ll have plenty of time to digest exactly what the presidential election looked like here.” Ducan said. “Certainly proud of the efforts we’ve made in the general assembly being able to hold Republican majorities in the state senate and statehouse.”

Berman then questioned how Biden could have such a lead in the state, noting that despite a potential recount, he’s done much better in Georgia than any other Democrat has in a long time.

Duncan explained that they’re still trying to figure that out and that they’re pushing for the Republican candidates to stay in the Senate to continue to represent the conservative movement in America.

Duncan then addressed voter fraud allegations, explaining that there is no evidence of that in Georgia.

“My office has been in close communication with the Secretary of State’s office, and the Attorney General’s office and made sure that if there’s any sort of systemic examples of fraud or voter disenfranchisement across the voting base to let us know,” he said. “We’ve not had any sort of credible incidents raised to our level yet and so we’ll continue to make sure that the opportunity to make sure every legal ballot is counted is there, but at this point, we’ve not seen any sort of credible examples.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]