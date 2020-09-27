Senator John Kennedy (R- LA) said on Fox News Sunday Democrats better not turn the upcoming Supreme Court fight into another “freakshow.”

He told Brit Hume they’d better not “bring back Michael Avenatti and all that other stuff — let us focus on the nominee.”

Kennedy went on to defend Republicans acting on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination when they didn’t four years ago on Merrick Garland, saying, “When the Democrats are in charge of the process, they do what they think is right, consistent with the Constitution. When the Republicans are in charge of the process, they do what they think is right. And I think that’s what our founders intended. I think our founders intended elections to have consequences.”

He reiterated, “If my Democratic friends want to turn it into an intergalactic freak show and bring back the protesters with the genitalia-shaped Headgear, I can’t stop ’em. I just hope they won’t.”

“I’m going to do my job. I think she’s a good nominee, but my job is to advise and consent. I’m going to probe her intellect, her temperament, her judicial philosophy, her character. I want to be assured that she doesn’t think justices are politicians in robes,” Kennedy said.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

