Senator Pat Toomey has been pretty unequivocal in denouncing President Donald Trump and saying he needs to go after the attack on the Capitol he incited, but the Pennsylvania Republican also went after two of his Senate colleagues for their role in perpetuating baseless claims about the election.

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley raised objections to the election results on Wednesday. Cruz objected to the Arizona results before the storming of the Capitol, while Hawley continued to say he would object after the rioters were cleared out.

On Meet the Press Sunday, Chuck Todd asked Toomey, “What kind of responsibility do you hold Senators Hawley and Cruz for what happened on Wednesday?”

“They’re going to have a lot of soul searching to do,” Toomey said.

He called out his colleagues for being “complicit in the big lie, this big lie that Donald Trump won the election in a landslide and it was all stolen.”

“They compounded that with this notion that somehow this could all be reversed in the final moments of the congressional proceedings. So that’s going to haunt them for a very long time,” he added.

Toomey told Todd he thinks it would be overreach to kick them out of the Senate, but said “they’re going to pay a very heavy price.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

