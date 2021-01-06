Senator Josh Hawley, who led the charge among Republican senators to object to the 2020 election results, continued to defend that charge on Wednesday night as he condemned the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.

The president and his allies have been feeding his supporters baseless claims of a stolen election, and a number of them stormed the Capitol in the middle of Congress tallying the official election results.

Hawley commended law enforcement and said, “In this country, in the United States of America, we cannot say emphatically enough, violence is not how you achieve change. Violence is not how you achieve something better. Our Constitution was built and put into place so that there would be, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, no appeal from ballots to bullets, which is what we saw unfortunately attempted tonight. There is no place for that in the United States of America.”

He then went on to talk about “the integrity of our elections” and the people who have concerns about it, saying this is the “lawful process” to raise those objections.

And after the violent riots earlier, and after some of the other Republicans who planned to object backed off, Hawley continued to dig in:

“To those who say that this is just a formality today, an antique ceremony that we’ve engaged in for a couple of hundred years, I can’t say that I agree. I can’t say that our precedence suggests that. I actually think it’s very vital what we do… because this is the place where those objections are to be heard and dealt with, debated and finally resolved, in this lawful means peacefully without violence, without attacks, without bullets.”

Hawley raised questions about Pennsylvania — a state in which the Trump team and others had their cases roundly rejected. A judge smacked down a case argued by Rudy Giuliani, and the United States Supreme Court rejected a case brought by one congressman.

