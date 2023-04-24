Gutfeld Jokes Tucker Carlson Will Run for President After Getting Fired by Fox News

Fox News fired Tucker Carlson on Monday, sending a jolt throughout the world of news media. While his name was largely unmentioned on the network – aside from a cursory acknowledgment of the move – Greg Gutfeld joked that the fired host will now run for president.

Fox News sacked its top-rated host less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The network is also facing a lawsuit brought by a former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer, who claims the company allowed a toxic workplace atmosphere of sexual harassment and general misogyny. The company denies the allegations.

During Monday’s episode of The Five, the table discussed President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects. Jason Chaffetz predicted that even though Biden will likely announce reelection soon, he will ultimately not run. He noted that White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice is stepping down and suggested she will run.

“I think she actually might be a candidate,” Chaffetz said. “I don’t think Joe Biden – even though he may announce tomorrow – I don’t think by the time he gets to the end of the year he’s actually going to run.”

He added that in such a scenario, it would mean Rice would have to challenge Vice President Kamala Harris, who some Democrats view as Biden’s likely successor.

As the end of the segment neared, Gutfeld managed to squeeze in a joke about his recently-departed fellow Fox News host.

“And then so in 2024, it’ll be Susan Rice versus Tucker Carlson,” he said.

Chaffetz laughed.

“Ok,” co-host Jeanine Pirro, deadpanned, before teasing the next segment and throwing the show to commercial.

