Fox News addressed the departure of Tucker Carlson on air Monday during the 11 a.m. hour.
In a terse 30-second segment, Harris Faulkner addressed the Fox News audience and largely repeated the network’s statement addressing the primetime host’s departure.
“We have some news from within our Fox News family. Fox News media and Tucker Carlson have mutually agreed to part ways. Tucker’s last show was this past Friday. Starting tonight, Fox News Tonight will air live at 8:00 p.m. eastern. It will be am interim show with rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named. We want to thank Tucker Carlson for his service to the network as host, and prior to that, as a long-term contributor.”
