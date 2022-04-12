Hannity Slams ‘Idiot’ Jim Cramer Over Inflation Comments, Asks Why People Would Take His Financial Advice

Sean Hannity took a swipe at Jim Cramer on Tuesday night after the CNBC host suggested inflation has peaked.

On Tuesday, it was reported that inflation in March hit 8.5%, year-over-year. It’s the highest such figure since 1981. Despite this, Cramer said he can make the argument that inflation will decline.

“Overall, I think people are going to start making – and the market’s making a case – that this is the last bad number,” he said.

Cramer later added, “Freight is going in the right direction, used car going in the right direction. You don’t have food going in the right direction yet. Hourly wages may be peaking. You have mortgages obviously making a slow down… I can make a strong case we may have peak inflation in a lot of different areas.”

That night, Hannity played a montage of clips of Biden administration officials insisting since last spring that the inflationary pressure is “transitory.”

The host accused the media of repeating the transitory “lie”

“The media mob is more than happy to give them cover,” he said. “One example: for months, CNBC analyst – you know this guy Jim Cramer over at CNBC? – dutifully telling his viewers inflation has officially peaked only to be proven wrong over–again and again and again.”

As Hannity spoke, an article snippet from February appeared on screen indicating that Cramer suggested inflation may have peaked.

“He keeps getting it wrong,” Hannity continued. “And as per usual, Jim Cramer, he kind of looks like an idiot and inflation continues to rise, and I do have a question: I watched the show, Mad Money, I think he calls it. Why anybody would ever take the financial advice from that guy is beyond any understanding that I actually have.”

Back in February, Cramer did not quite say inflation had peaked. Instead he called it “not sustainable.”

“But I also think that when you see this kind of number, you have to wonder how sustainable it is. I mean, this is like, everything is red hot,” the CNBC host said regarding data showing 7.5% inflation in January year-over-year. “It’s just not sustainable. It’s too high.”

Watch above via Fox News.

