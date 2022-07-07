Harris Faulkner Praises Departing Biden Communications Director Kate Bedingfield as a ‘Very Skilled Communicator’

Fox News host Harris Faulkner praised departing White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on Thursday.

The praise comes a day after it was announced by the White House that Bedingfield would depart from her role later this month.

The departure news is the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the Biden administration as, according to multiple reports, President Joe Biden has come under fire from some in his own party over the White House’s handling of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

During Outnumbered, Faulkner mentioned that she and Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade talked about her possibly wanting to succeed Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary, a role that ultimately went to Karine Jean-Pierre.

“And she’s a very skilled communicator,” said Faulkner. “That would have been a good thing, right?”

“Communications are a problem for the president, especially when it’s his own communications,” she added.

In a White House statement, Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain praised Bedingfield.

“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court,” he said.

“She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved – from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House. Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the President’s agenda, and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched. She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside.”

