‘Her Pronoun Is Menstruating Person?’ Jesse Watters and Kayleigh McEnany Mock AOC’s ‘Signals to Her Far Left Base’

Jesse Watters and Kayleigh McEnany mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday night over the fact the congresswoman sometimes refers to herself as a “menstruating person.”

Ocasio-Cortez uses the term so as not to exclude transgender men.

The two Fox News personalities were discussing some flak AOC took over her support for sending arms to Ukraine when the conversation took a turn.

“She’s obviously very defensive about her support for Ukraine,” Watters said. “And she’s not gonna take it anymore.”

“No, and this is why she puts all those whacked-out theories out there,” McEnany replied, referring to a video AOC posted on social media. “She has to send little signals to her far left base. Like, she calls herself a ‘menstruating person.'”

“She calls herself a ‘menstruating person’?” Watters asked.

“Yes,” she said. “And if you call her out for calling herself that, you are transphobic. So, you’re about to be hit by her on that point.”

“Her pronoun is ‘menstruating person’? Watters asked, not referring to an actual pronoun.

“That is correct,” McEnany replied. “And you’re transphobic if you think that’s funny.”

“It’s not ‘her’ or ‘she’?” he asked.

“No,” came the reply.

“Is she a Congress menstruating person?” he inquired.

“Congress menstruating person who wants to have children, but is afraid to have children because of climate change,” McEnany stated, referring to AOC’s remarks about her hesitation to have children because of climate change.”

“Is her fiancé aware that he’s not having a son?” Watters asked.

“That’s a question for him,” she responded.

“It’s a classy show,” he concluded. “Thank you very much, Kayleigh, for classing it up here.”

Watch above via Fox News.

