Fox News Guest Slams AOC and Women Who Don’t Want Kids: ‘They Have the Minds Of Children’

Tucker Carlson expressed concern about the birth rates in Gilead the United States on Thursday night.

During a discussion about transgender people and pronouns with Victor Davis Hanson of the Hoover Institution, Carlson claimed some on the left are “offended by fertility and nature and the idea that people reproduce.”

After pointing that people today are waiting longer than previous generations to have kids and buy homes, Hanson blamed the feminist movement and offered up a theory:

Our crisis right now is we’re not reproducing ourselves…And we’re suffering from what? Prolonged adolescence. These children – they have adult bodies but they have the minds of children. They don’t want to grow up. AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)] is a good example of a person who’s suffering from prolonged adolescence. And she said she doesn’t want to have children because of climate change. I don’t know if it’s because of $1.7 trillion in student debt or the economy, but they just don’t want take off their training wheels and go out experience life and its adventures and dangers.

In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez said she had concerns bringing children into the world at this point. “Basically, there’s a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult,” she said. “And it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question: Is it okay to still have children?”

She faced fierce backlash from conservatives at the time, including from Carlson.

“It’s sad,” Carlson told Hanson. “Even sad for Sandy Cortez, you know? Kind of missing the best part.”

Watch above via Fox News.

