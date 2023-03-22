Piers Morgan Asks DeSantis Which Trump Nickname He Prefers: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious or Meatball Ron?’

Piers Morgan asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he has a preference for any of the nicknames former President Donald Trump has been trying out against him.

DeSantis is widely considered to be a potential 2024 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, which would put him on a collision course with Trump, who declared his candidacy in November.

Publicly, Trump has referred to DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Ron DeSanctus.”

Privately, the New York Times reported the former president has labeled to the governor “Meatball Ron,” in what is either a dig at his Italian heritage, his appearance, or both. Trump denied the report.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News aired a clip of Morgan’s interview with the governor, which will air on Thursday’s Piers Morgan Uncensored on Fox Nation.

“What is your favorite nickname that Trump’s given you so far?” Morgan asked. “Is it Ron DeSanctimonious or Meatball Ron?”

“I don’t know how to spell ‘DeSanctimonious,'” replied the Yale University and Harvard Law School graduate. “I don’t really know what it means, but you know, I kind of like it. It’s long. It’s got a lot of vowels. I mean, we’d go with that. That’s fine. You know, you can call me whatever you want. I mean, just as long as you, you know, also call me a winner.”

Trump, who endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018, has taken credit for his political success. The former president has called DeSantis disloyal for not ruling out a run in 2024.

Watch above via Fox News and Fox Nation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com