MSNBC’s Chris Hayes had some harsh mockery for Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, calling him out for his support for former President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s vicious primary fight with Bush’s own father, former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL).

On Wednesday, Bush announced he will run for attorney general in Texas in 2022, challenging the incumbent attorney general in the Republican Primary. Bush broke with much of his family by supporting Trump in 2016. The endorsement came after an especially bruising presidential primary in which Trump repeatedly humiliated Jeb by calling him “low energy” and retweeting a tweet that said Jeb “has to like the Mexican Illegals because of his wife,” referring to Columba Bush – George’s mother – who was born in Mexico and is a U.S. citizen.

Hayes reacted to Bush’s announcement Thursday by saying in order to have a future in the Republican Party, candidates must suck up to Trump “even if that means running on a platform of, ‘Donald Trump is right. My father is a huge loser.'”

Hayes played a clip of Bush at a rally with Trump, who declared, “This is the only Bush that likes me.”

“This is the Bush that got it right. I like him.”

Hayes noted that Bush’s campaign is handing out beer koozies with those quotes, and proceeded to brutally mock the younger Bush.

Do you remember how Donald Trump destroyed your father in the 2016 election? Low energy Jeb. So the campaign is, “Hi, I’m George P. Bush. My father absolutely sucks. Please, vote for me.” I guess, you know, it’s politics. You got to do what you got to do, but oof. I keep thinking people are going to hit their levels of humiliation. But I don’t know. Maybe they all got a weird fetish for it.

Trump has not yet made an endorsement in next year’s race for attorney general in Texas. The current attorney general, Ken Paxton, sued four swing states in December that had voted for President Joe Biden. The baseless suit alleged the states made illegal last-minute changes to their voting laws and skewed the results. It was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court in short order.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]