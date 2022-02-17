Hillary SLAMS GOP: ‘Republicans Are Defending Coup Plotters,’ Says Jan. 6 Was a ‘Gift’ to China, Russia

Hillary Clinton delivered an address to the New York State Democratic Convention on Thursday and ripped Republicans for “defending coup plotters.”

Fox News cut into the speech as Clinton as she was discussing the storming of the Capitol by a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Clinton said the idea of overturning elections is being “normalized” by Republicans.

Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee censured Reps. Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL) in a resolution for serving on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The resolution accused them of targeting “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” That wording drew bipartisan condemnation.

“We are in uncharted territory,” Clinton told the gathering.

She proceeded to rip Republicans:

And make no mistake, our adversaries around the world are watching. Republicans are defending coup plotters. They’re curbing voting rights at precisely the moment when democracy needs champions, when we should be standing together against autocracies like Russia and China. January 6th last year was a gift to them, because they know something we need to remember: America is only as strong as our unity and our democracy allows us to be. That’s why New York must be not just the home of the Statue of Liberty. We must be the defenders of liberty, not just a laboratory of democracy, but a protector of democracy. And we must reject the big lie about the 2020 election.

Fox News cut away from her speech about 60 seconds after it began airing it.

Watch above via Fox News.

