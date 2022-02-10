Hillary’s Former Pollster Says Biden Should Pardon Non-Violent Jan. 6 Defendants ‘To Unite the Country’

Mark Penn, the former longtime adviser to the Clintons said on Thursday’s Ingraham Angle that President Joe Biden should pardon some of the Jan. 6 defendants to turn around his political fortunes.

Host Laura Ingraham rattled off a series of criticisms of the president on a day where a brutal CNN poll showed that 58% of Americans disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job. Biden is facing inflation problems at home and an intensifying situation in eastern Europe.

“Now, as someone who’s polled a lot for the Democrats over the years,” Ingraham began. “Is there anything Joe Biden can do now to stop the bleed of public approval… what can he do?”

Penn, who was Hillary Clinton’s chief strategist during her 2008 campaign for president, offered some unexpected counsel:

Well, this is a pretty dire situation right now. Of course, he could change the staff, reverse the policies, come out with a State of the Union that – as I’ve suggested – maybe even pardon those people who were nonviolent on January 6th and only prosecute violent–violence. And he could really reach out and try to unite the country. But these are all steps that he has no intention of doing, and there’s no evidence whatsoever that he’s been willing to make even the slightest pivot as Bill Clinton did after the 1994 congressional elections.

Though Penn was a longtime fixture in Clintonworld, he accused Democrats and the “deep state” of attempting to derail Trump’s presidency. During a Fox News appearance in 2018, the pollster called the Mueller investigation “just plain wrong.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com