Horrifying Video Shows How Gender Reveal Party ‘Turned Tragic,’ Ending in Deadly Plane Crash

Yet another gender reveal party ended in tragedy after the plane that sprayed colored smoke over a party to indicate the gender of the baby crashed immediately afterwards and killed the pilot.

A horrific video originally posted to The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter by the @aviationbrk account showed how the deadly incident unfolded in Navalato, Mexico. In the clip, a plane identified as a Piper PA-25 flying low over a couple holding hands in front of a large balloon display that said “OH BABY” in lighted letters. As the plane sprayed pink smoke to announce the child was a girl, the left wing could be seen breaking away, sending the plane into a spiral.

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023

Unfortunately, the pilot was unable to prevent the plane from crashing, and it hit the ground shortly after it passed over the partygoers.

CNN anchor Boris Sanchez shared the video showing how the party “turned tragic” when the plane crashed, reporting that the pilot was taken to the hospital but later died. No other injuries were reported.

A follow up tweet from @aviationbrk showed the plane wreckage on the ground and identified the pilot as Luis Ángel, age 32.

It’s the latest of a tragic series of stories of gender reveal parties going wrong when fireworks set off wildfires and Tannerite explosions send tremors shaking houses in neighboring towns.

