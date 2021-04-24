An explosion from a gender reveal stunt was felt several towns and one state away, and was even captured on a doorbell camera one town over from the blast.

The latest dangerous gender reveal stunt to make news took place in New Hampshire, used 80 pounds of explosives, and “rocked several towns” in the vicinity. From WMUR:

The sound was captured on a home surveillance system miles away in Plaistow. For some, it knocked pictures off the wall. Others told police that cracks formed in their home’s foundation. Police said 80 pounds of a substance known as Tannerite exploded during a gender reveal party. The substance is an over-the-counter explosive target used for firearms practice. The person who purchased and detonated the Tannerite is cooperating with investigators, police said.

According to some reports, the blast could be felt as far away as Massachusetts. And some reports included the doorbell camera video from one town over, on which the explosion can clearly be heard.

And in case you were wondering, it’s a boy.

Watch above via WNBC.

