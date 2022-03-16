House Republican Talks Over Tucker Carlson in HEATED Clash on Immigration: ‘Let Me Finish!’

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) repeatedly talked over Tucker Carlson on Wednesday amid a heated clash over an immigration bill she is cosponsoring.

Salazar is among a number of House Republicans who sponsored a bill last month that would offer undocumented immigrants a sort of amnesty after 15 years if they stay out of trouble.

The Dignity Act would offer a pathway to citizenship for up to 13 million people who entered the U.S. illegally. The Tampa Bay Times reported,

The Salazar bill would allow undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for more than five years to stay and work here without the threat of deportation. It also offers them a path to citizenship, but it’s a long one: They couldn’t apply for permanent residency and a green card — required before seeking citizenship — for at least 15 years.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has declared it essentially dead, should his party gain legislative majorities this fall.

Following a spat about Salazar’s stated support for instituting a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Carlson and Salazar butted heads over the immigration reform bill.

Carlson accused the congresswoman of applying a different standard to the U.S. border than she is to Ukraine’s border with Russia.

Salazar explained that her bill would offer parents “dignity,” before Carlson demanded to know if she would send American forces to secure the country’s border with Mexico.

“People who came over our border without permission are not being punished, they are instead being rewarded,” he said, as Salazar spoke over Carlson.

Salazar cut him off.

“No, that’s not true,” she said. “I don’t want you to misrepresent what we did… The fact that you disagree with me doesn’t mean that you have to misrepresent what’s on the bill.”

After an unproductive argument, in which Carlson continued to ask the congresswoman about the U.S. border relative to Ukraine, Salazar said, “I have never said that I want to send troops, our boys, to fight in Ukraine.”

Throughout the chippy segment, Salazar twice said “Let me finish!”

Carlson ended the lengthy interview when he thanked Salazar for coming on his show.

“Invite me again so we can continue to talk about immigration, which is one of the biggest problems we have,” she said. “And if the GOP doesn’t realize it, we will never win another election again.”

Carlson fired back. “I think Hispanic voters are trending Republican because they are for border security, the kind that you are not providing.”

“It’s not true!” Salazar said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com