‘I DON’T WANT TO HEAR IT!’ Mercedes Schlapp and Democratic Strategist Throw Down in Off-the-Rails Fox News Segment

Conservative pundit Mercedes Schlapp faced off against Democratic strategist Kevin Walling in a contentious exchange on Fox News.

During Thursday’s The Faulkner Focus, Faulkner asked about President Joe Biden mouthing off and mocking reporters as they were shouting questions at him after he made brief remarks during a press gaggle in the Oval Office ahead of his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“’Blah, blah, blah,’ he says,” said Faulkner. “Kevin, that’s not right.”

Walling defended Biden:

Compared to the last guy who openly mocked the press corps. And again, I think it is a bizarre situation that we always find ourselves in especially with these bilaterals with foreign heads of state in the Oval Office with reporters screaming at them. They screamed at Ronald Reagan about Iran-Contra, they screamed about Donald Trump. They obviously want to get a question in edgewise. And it is a bizarre visual. Mercedes was in the White House and ran those kind of events. And it is kind of a silly thing that the press corps does, yelling at foreign heads of state and the president in the Oval Office.

Schlapp was having none of it.

“Kevin, you can’t defend this. Kevin, I’m sorry. President Trump answered question after question from the press corps. And let’s remember this press corps that was very negative and always trying to take down President Trump,” she said, screaming as Walling was talking over her. “But let me make this clear. President Biden, he won’t even speak to the press.”

“The only person he’s talking to is like to a TikTok social influencer, social media influencer who supports child mutilation,” she continued, referring to Dylan Mulvaney, who conducted an interview with Biden for Now This News. In the Sunday interview, Biden expressed opposition to states banning gender-affirming surgery for minors.

“I DON’T WANT TO HEAR IT!” exclaimed Schlapp as Walling tried interrupting her.

“The American people deserve to learn — I’m sorry…The American people deserve to learn what President Biden actually thinks if he can actually answer a basic question from the media corps, he won’t do it,” she said.

