‘I Have My Own Thoughts About It’: Dem Strategist Dodges Question About Child Gender Transition on Newsmax

Jason Nichols, a Democratic strategist and regular panelist on Newsmax’s The Right Squad, carefully dodged a question about child gender transition on Friday.

After Newsmax host Chris Plante said that billionaire Elon Musk had expressed support for the criminalization of “child genital mutilation, which we used to condemn universally in the United States,” Nichols weighed in.

“I think Elon Musk has the right to hold that opinion and to state it on Twitter where it’s his platform,” he said. “So I think, you know, in terms of free speech, he has the right to hold that opinion.”

Plante laughed and asked, “But you have no opinion on whether it should be illegal to engage in genital mutilation of underage kids?”

“So, I think Elon Musk absolutely has the right to state his opinion,” Nichols reiterated, dodging the question. “I have my own thoughts about it, but I also realize that I haven’t read all of the science on it.”

Nichols said that he trusted the American Academy of Pediatrics “more than people that are not pediatricians,” and noted that the Academy “say that gender-affirming care is okay.”

“I have, you know, some reservations about it, so I haven’t formulated a final opinion about it,” he concluded, adding that people “should listen to science and then make a determination.”

Gender-affirming surgical care is not performed on young children and is exceedingly rare and closely supervised for medical necessity among teenagers.

Watch above via Newsmax.

