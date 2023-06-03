Florida Congressman Shouts ‘F*ck Ron DeSantis’ on Stage at Paramore Concert

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) cursed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on-stage during a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

During the concert, Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams announced, “I would like to invite the first Gen Z congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost to the stage right now.”

Frost walked onto the stage and hugged Williams, before performing a worshipping gesture.

“Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” Williams said.

After Williams asked Frost if he would like to say anything to the audience, the congressman shouted into the microphone, “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!”

NEW: After being invited onstage at a @Paramore concert in DC, Florida Congressman @RepMaxwellFrost screams at @RonDeSantis: “F*ck Ron DeSantis. F*ck fascism.” pic.twitter.com/arbHvcXrh0 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 3, 2023

The moment was caught on camera from multiple angles by members of the audience, who posted clips to social media.

Congressman Maxwell Frost just got on stage at the Paramore concert and said “Fuck fascism fuck Ron DeSantis.” King. pic.twitter.com/p6UwaXTJWF — Sanjalen Hurts (@BlameSanjay) June 3, 2023

Florida congressman Maxwell Frost joined the band tonight for Misery Business #ParamoreDC pic.twitter.com/M9KO7UJnzQ — Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) June 3, 2023

The congressman also joined Williams for a performance of one of the band’s songs, during which Frost sang and danced.

I just watched a US Congressman sing Misery Business with Paramore this is the America I believe in @MaxwellFrostFL 😂💕 pic.twitter.com/kCL1KraDRu — nova | sugarblaster @ HIVE (@valerieflames) June 3, 2023

Williams herself lashed out at DeSantis during a performance last week, telling fans, “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me.”

As a liberal, Williams has opposed DeSantis’ conservative policies and earlier this year she said, “Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming health care for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

DeSantis — who officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign last week — is the second most popular Republican presidential candidate at 22.4%, behind only former President Donald Trump (53.2%), according to RealClearPolitics’ poll average.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com