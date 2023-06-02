‘Every Parent Should Watch This’: Elon Musk Promotes ‘What Is a Woman?’ Film After Suppression Mishap and Outcry

In yet another zag following shortly after a zig, Twitter owner Elon Musk urged “every parent” to watch the Daily Wire documentary What Is a Woman? the morning after his company suppressed it online.

“Every parent should watch this,” argued Musk in a quote tweet of the film, which was originally shared by the Daily Wire’s official account.

“Consenting adults should do whatever makes them happy, provided it does not harm others, but a child is not capable of consent, which is why we have laws protecting minors,” added Musk.

Every parent should watch this https://t.co/pIp6UP6vq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing revealed on Thursday morning that Twitter had reneged on a deal to promote the film after the company reviewed it and found instances of misgendering in it. Musk called that “a mistake,” but the reach of the film was nevertheless limited by the platform upon its premiere on Thursday evening, prompting outcry from conservatives.

“There are no possible legitimate grounds for suppression of “What is a Woman?” by @MattWalshBlog. The movie contains no threats, no trick editing, and no hate speech — its satirical point is made using the statements of trans activists. If this can be suppressed, anything can,” wrote Matt Taibbi, an independent journalist closely associated with Musk.

“Who is in control at Twitter? The problem is no one seems to know… This is actually worse than outright suppression. Why? Because it’s not comprehensible,” argued the Daily Wire’s Jordan Peterson.

“Our film has been posted for a couple of hours. You cannot retweet it. It will not appear in anyone’s feed. It has been flagged as hate speech. It has been blacklisted from the trends list. It still has nearly 900 thousand views,” noted the film’s star, Matt Walsh.

Musk replied directly to Walsh’s tweet, promising that the issues would be “fixed tomorrow.”

By Friday morning, billionaire followed through on that promise, not only resolving the suppression-related issues, but using his massive platform — Musk has 141.8 million followers — to promote the film. His quote tweet of film has been viewed by 13.8 million people as of mid-Friday morning; the original Daily Wire tweet has been seen by 18.7 million.

