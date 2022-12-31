‘I NEED TEQUILA!’ Andy Cohen Revolts Against CNN’s New Years Eve Prohibition After 3 Shots of Disgusting Substitutes

Andy Cohen made it abundantly clear he’s not a happy camper with CNN’s new policy forbidding their personnel from getting boozy on camera for New Year’s Eve.

Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special from Times Square, and they’ve tried to make the most of the event despite not being able to indulge in alcohol. Because of this new network policy, the two have tried to compensate by at least maintaining their tradition of holding toasts every hour, just, not with booze.

The show started with Cohen and Cooper having a “mystery shot” of pickle juice — much to their disgust — and they were perhaps even more revolted next hour when they downed a glass of buttermilk. In the third hour, they put on their blinders again, downed a shot of apple cider vinegar, and both started hacking from the displeasurable drink.

“What could that be?” Cohen asked. Cooper guessed it was either “socks” or “the squeezed juice of a leather shoe.”

“I NEED TEQUILA! HONESTLY!” Cohen screamed at the camera before throwing down his cup.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com